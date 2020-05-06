With schools closed, the work on Chicago’s ‘working farm’ comes down to one man

CHICAGO — In a city the size of Chicago there lies 78 acres of farmland. It is the last working farm known as the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. But with schools closed and classes canceled due to coronavirus in Illinois, the “work” of the working farm has come down to one person.

In a landscape of unknowns these days, Shane Blake, is for certain.

Every day he arrives to the farm at 9 a.m. to tend to the livestock.

“I take care of those animals,” he said. “And I feed them and give them water and clean their stalls.”

Blake has Autism. He started at the school as a freshman and 10 years, the place is still a perfect fit. He is now part of the staff.

The farm is home to cattle, alpacas, Pygmy goats, a turkey, a pot belly pig and chickens. The eggs they lay are sold at market.

Blake’s father Pat is a retired firefighter. He will help some days but mostly it’s Blake doing all the work.

“He’s adapted quite well,” Pat said. “I’m very happy for him.”

At the end of the day, Blake walks about a block home. He is good for the animals and they in turn are good for him.

“He started coming up here on field trips in grade school and he became acquainted with the animals and found his niche actually,” Pat said.

Normally the farm would be a beehive of activity with students working the farm, too. But with no school, there is no one to work the farm.

Blake said he misses the company.

