Willis Tower basement floods, knocking out power to entire building; Lower Wacker Drive closed

CHICAGO — ComEd crews are downtown Monday morning, working underground to address power outages created by flooding over the weekend.

Flooding from the Chicago River has also affected the ComEd substation at the Willis Tower.

ComEd is working with the city and Willis Tower officials to assess the situation. The high-rise is the only building that is impacted.

Lower Wacker Drive is closed after it was flooded with several feet of water, causing police to block the entrances to the underground roadway.

No access to Lower Wacker Dr this morning due to flooding.

