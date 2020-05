HARVEY, Ill. — An SUV crashed into a motel in south suburban Harvey.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Park View Motel, located at 312 E. 159th Street.

The motel manager told police the driver was elderly and accidentally hit the accelerator.

Two people were inside the motel room at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

Police have not released further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.