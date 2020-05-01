Supporters hold drive-by procession to honor ‘The Cross Man’

AURORA, Ill. — Supporters came together Friday to honor Greg Zanis, the suburban man known for his work honoring lives lost.

Zanis, 69, is the founder of Crosses for Losses. He is known for bringing crosses to the sights of mass shootings to honor the victims.

Last year he was diagnoses with bladder cancer. His family says he may not have much longer to live.

Friday, residents from across the area formed a car procession and held a drive by visitation.

Barb Ford came from Batavia.

“I want to say thank you,” she said. “He made a cross for my husband. And we were able to connect for two hours about my grief. This guy is incredible.”

They brought signs, balloons and crosses.

Zanis watched it all from the doorway of his home.

Over the years Zanis has made tens of thousands of crosses for his ministry.

Friday those who he touched with his work paid him back the best way they could with an outpouring of love and gratitude.