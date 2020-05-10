Suburban mosque feeding those in need throughout Ramadan

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A mosque in the western suburbs is making sure people have food on the table throughout the month of Ramadan.

The Mecca Center in Willowbrook is offering food baskets and hot meals to families in need every Sunday, Monday and Friday as part of its Ramadan “Faith in Action” campaign.

The food is for anyone who needs it, regardless of faith or background. The baskets are distributed Sundays from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Hot meals are handed out Mondays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m.

Additional information is available on Facebook.