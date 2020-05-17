Suburban family keeps stay-at-home life fun with nightly costume dinners

LOMBARD, Ill. — It can be hard to spend quality time as a family when you’re together all the time anyways due to stay-at-home orders.

One suburban family has made dinner something to look forward to every night by adding a bit of theater to keep things interesting.

While there’s always something going on at the Reif house, they find time to come together every night. After they’re done getting into costume, that is.

Mom Kelly Reif and kids Colette, Aislynn, CJ and Florence get dressed following each night’s theme before heading to the dinner table.

“It was something to do; we were bored in the house all day,” said Florence, who is credited with coming up with the idea.

Kelly is a realtor and single mom, so her days are non-stop. But since they started more than a month ago, the Reifs have never missed a night.

“One of them we never did was a meme, cause I don’t even know what a meme is,” Kelly said.

Past themes included the roaring twenties, “Blues Brothers,” spa night, lumberjack night, “Jersey Shores,” hawaiian luau, Disney and “Tiger King.”

Although if you look closely at some pictures of the characters assembled at dinner, 14-year-old CJ may not be there; or clearly doesn’t want to be there.

“I just don’t like dressing up, that’s it,” he said.

This tradition is just one way families are finding to come together when it’s very easy to retreat to your own corners.

After all, finding time to make memories is what life and family are all about.