Sean Penn joins Lightfoot on tour of new Chicago COVID-19 testing site

CHICAGO — Actor and humanitarian Sean Penn joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday in touring a new Chicago COVID-19 testing site.

Penn is a cofounder of Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), a charity that’s paying for six test sites in mostly minority neighborhoods in the city.

The first two sites are already open at the Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy and the Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy. Together, in just the past week, both sites have tested more than 800 people who complained of COVID-19 symptoms.

Penn and Lightfoot will be touring Prieto Math and Science Academy.

WGN’s Meghan Dwyer will have more on the tour coming up on Midday News at 11 a.m.