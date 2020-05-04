Salvation Army delivers much-needed help to quarantined family after mom gets COVID-19

AURORA, Ill. — Chrisann Ramos got very ill in mid-March before becoming one of the first three people in Kane County to test positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t know how I got it, and why it picked me first,” Ramos said.

The first symptom was strep. Then pneumonia. Then a heart attack. She was in the ICU for five days.

This was just about the time doctors were getting a better handle on COVID-19 and what they were dealing with.

When Ramos finally came home, her husband John and daughter Lexee were also quarantined. With no family nearby, they weren’t sure what to do.

That’s where Linnea and Rich Forney from the Salvation Army stepped in. A quick phone call was all it took.

“They said if you could just send them some tylenol, cough suppressant and a thermometer… face masks and gloves you know things like that,” said Capt. Linnea Forney, Salvation Army of Aurora.

Rich Forney said they know people are struggling behind closed doors, and are making a special effort to reach out to families like the Ramos.

“I sat down in the chair and yeah we got emotional. because here were people that don’t even know us stepped up and did what they needed to do,” John Ramos said.

This has been a huge struggle for the Ramos family, watching Chrissan fight for her life and feeling so helpless. But the Ramos’ are filled with gratitude.

“What they did for us has been amazing,” John said. “We’re not gonna quit. we’re gonna get through this.”

Rich and Linnea stay in touch with John and Chrisann — by phone.

If you need help, you can call the Salvation Army hotline at 877-740-8829.