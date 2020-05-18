Ribfest’s first year in Romeoville canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Exchange Club of Naperville announced Monday the cancellation of Ribfest for the first time in its 33-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first year the four-day Fourth of July festival was slated to take place at Deer Crossing Park in Romeoville.

“In consideration of the current COVID-19 conditions and recent capacity restrictions mandated by the state, the Club has concluded that the health and safety of Ribfest attendees, volunteers, and entertainers cannot be guaranteed for such a large-scale public event,” organizers said. “Therefore, the Exchange Club of Naperville, along with the Village of Romeoville, regretfully believes that Ribfest simply cannot go forward this year.”

The Exchange Club of Naperville said Information regarding refunds will be made available shortly. Ticket holders will have the option of making a donation to the club’s mission to prevent child abuse and domestic violence.

“We look forward to hosting Ribfest in Romeoville come 2021,” said Romeoville Mayor John Noak. “We continue to have a strong partnership with the Exchange Club of Naperville and will continue to support its mission.”

Acts including Nelly, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Cold War Kids had previously been announced.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.