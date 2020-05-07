R. Kelly attorneys request his release again, accuse prison of playing ‘Russian roulette’ with his health

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)

CHICAGO — Lawyers for R. Kelly are accusing officials at the Metropolitan Correction Center of playing “Russian roulette” with his health.

In a letter to Judge Ann M. Donnelly filed Wednesday, attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard requested their client’s temporary release for a third time due to coronavirus.

“The Government, once again, attempts to prop up and excuse the failed actions of the MCC Chicago in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter states, in part. “Defending the MCC Chicago is getting harder and harder to do, and the Government’s attempts to vouch for it ignores the facts.”

See the full letter from Kelly’s attorneys below:

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, 105 inmates and 23 staff members at MCC have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Kelly’s attorneys have said he may have diabetes, which puts him in a higher risk category for the virus.

Judge Donnelly has denied previous release attempts, saying Kelly remains a flight risk and could still intimidate witnesses.

Kelly is being held there without bond, as he awaits trial on several charges, including sexually abusing young girls.

A judge is expected to rule soon on R. Kelly’s request for bond.

Read full R. Kelly coverage from WGNtv.com here.