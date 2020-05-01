Protesters rally against Illinois stay-at-home order in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO — Protesters assembled outside the Thompson Center Friday to demand that Gov. JB Pritzker lift his coronavirus restrictions, and reopen the state’s economy.

A group called Freedom Movement USA planned a day-long rally featuring a full slate of speakers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This same group staged a rally about a week ago to push for a full reopening of Illinois.

Activists plan to specifically demand that Pritzker announce some kind of clear plan to reopen the state economy and get people back to work.

Stay-at-home orders have sparked protests all over the country in recent weeks.

On Thursday, armed protesters stormed the statehouse in Michigan as lawmakers met to consider further measures in response to COVID-19.

Critics claim the protest gatherings themselves are dangerous, but activists have argued that lockdown orders have gone too far.

A protest of the protest is also planned for Friday at the Thompson Center. According to the organizers of a drive-by rally, reopening Illinois too soon will only throw the hard work of weeks of social distancing out the window