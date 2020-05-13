Preckwinkle expected to unveil Cook County property tax plans Wednesday

CHICAGO — Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle has taken her time to come up with a plan for property taxes. She has gotten tremendous pressure from others in the county to get it done. The plan may be unveiled on Wednesday.

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison is one of those who’s heard how the economic shutdown has affect people’s ability to pay property taxes — the second installment is due Aug. 1.

Realtor Nick Libert owns several properties. He sees just how bad it has gotten in the last two months at the shutdown for clients and for tenants. Some of his tenants haven’t paid rent.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said she’s hopeful that the board will waive the penalty fees for a couple of months.

