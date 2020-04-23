Police: Woman shoots suspect after home invasion on South Side

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

CHICAGO – A woman with a valid concealed carry license shot a man who forced his way into her residence Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Just after 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8300 block of South Kerfoot on the report of a shooting.

After a preliminary investigation, police sad a 31-year-old woman was inside her residence when a man forced his way inside.

The woman then produced a firearm and fired shots at the offender, striking him in the foot. He was taken to Holy Cross in good condition.

It’s unknown at this time if charges are pending against the suspect. The woman was found to have a valid concealed carry license.

Area South detectives continue to investigate.