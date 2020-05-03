Police investigating after man shot early Sunday on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday while traveling on the Dan Ryan.

Just after 4:30 a.m., ISP troopers responded to a local hospital where a man advised he was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle on I-94.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near the 75th St. exit in the northbound lanes.

Northbound lanes were closed for hours as police investigated the shooting.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.