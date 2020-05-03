Police investigating after man shot early Sunday on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday while traveling on the Dan Ryan.
Just after 4:30 a.m., ISP troopers responded to a local hospital where a man advised he was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle on I-94.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near the 75th St. exit in the northbound lanes.
Northbound lanes were closed for hours as police investigated the shooting.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
No suspects are in custody.