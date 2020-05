CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a home in the South Austin neighborhood.

The boy was found by his mother just after 7 p.m. Thursday in an apartment in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The woman took him to a fire station, where he was then transported in critical condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The boy was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as Marshawn Williams.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.