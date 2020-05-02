Police break up protest outside Heartland Alliance on North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police were called to the scene of a protest Friday on Chicago’s North Side.

Police broke up a group protesting outside of the Heartland Alliance in Rogers Park around 6 p.m.

One protester got on the roof of the migrant children’s shelter. Police attempted to bring him down with a fire truck ladder. He grabbed hold of the ladder and officers tackled him to the ground.

Heartland Alliance officials released a statement condemning the protestors. They say the activists terrorized the children in the shelter by throwing smoke bombs and vandalizing the building.

Activists have been pushing to release the children to sponsors, after dozens in Heartland’s shelters tested positive for COVID-19.