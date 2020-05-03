Police: 5 teens shot during large gathering outside in Lawndale

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after five teens were shot early Sunday morning during a large gathering in Lawndale.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 3700 block of West 13th Street on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found five teens who were suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police said the teens were in a large gathering outside when shots were fired from a passing gray four-door sedan.

The teens, ages 15, 17, two 18 year olds and 19, were transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area 4 detectives continue to investigate.