Police: 2 pedestrians struck, killed on I-57 in Riverdale; suspects fled scene

RIVERDALE, Ill. – State troopers are investigating after two people were struck and killed early Sunday on I-57 in Riverdale.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to northbound I-57 near 138th Street on the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said a male and a female were outside of their vehicle that was being loaded onto a tow truck after becoming disabled.

The male and female were struck by a passing vehicle. They died as a result of their injuries.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle initially stopped, but the occupants fled shortly after. ISP later learned the vehicle was stolen.

The investigation is open and ongoing. At this time, it’s believed no suspects are in custody.