GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Methodist Hospital.

Demetrius Townsel Jr., 12, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Officials did not give a location where the shooting took place

He lived in Back of the Yards and his cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

