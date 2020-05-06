Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 canceled over coronavirus

CHICAGO — Pitchfork Music Festival, one of Chicago’s largest summer gatherings, has been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Wednesday morning. The festival was planned for mid-July in the city’s Union Park, and the goal is to bring the festival back in 2021, organizers said.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines,” the announcement said. “We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person.”

Organizers said ticketholders will be contacted directly via email with full refund options.

There’s still no word if Lollapalooza music festival will be canceled this summer.