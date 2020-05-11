Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on northbound I-57

WATCH LIVE
CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing semi truck on northbound Interstate 57 Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened just before 5 a.m. at 103rd Street. For unknown reasons, a man was in the right lane of traffic when he was fatally struck by the semi.

There were significant delays on I-57 as multiple lanes of traffic were shut down for an investigation, but all lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

Police identified the man who was killed as a 25-year-old from Calumet Park. His name was not released.

The driver of the semi truck has not yet been cited. An investigation is ongoing.

