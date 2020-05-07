Parents of boys with autism say e-learning is not working and they are falling behind

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Schools remained closed due to coronavirus in Illinois and many families continue to report the challenges of e-learning.

Mersim and Theresa Kosovrasti live in Naperville and are parents to two children with special needs. The Kosovrastis told WGN News e-learning is not working for their family and their children are quickly falling behind.

“We don’t treat these kids the same during the normal time,” Mersim Kosovrasti said. “Special needs kids, special accommodations.”

Kosovrasti’s children have autism. Danny Kosovrasti, 20, is non-verbal and Alex Kosovrasti, 17, has a limited vocabulary. Both have individual education plans in Naperville School District 203.

“It’s difficult for them to understand what is going on,” Theresa Kosovrasti said.

The Kosovrastis said their sons are not succeeding with e-learning and need one-on-one contact that only a teacher and aide can give them.

“You need to have some exceptions and make additional accommodations for people with disabilities who depend on the programs the schools offer,” Mersim Kosovrasti said.

In a statement, a District 203 spokesperson said the district is in touch with the Kosovrastis.

“We understand that Remote Learning is not ideal for all students, but our staff is working hard to meet the needs of all of our students from preschool through our post-secondary program,” the statement said.

The Kosovrastis want decision makers to understand their children’s needs so they can be addressed sooner rather than later.

“What is the plan?” Theresa Kosovrasti said. “My boys are regressing at a pretty rapid rate.”

She is a nurse and said she understands the concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing. She said she and her husband believe the school can practice that while giving her kids the education they need.

“If they don’t have enough staff, they can have two hours, one child go home, get another child for two hours and so on,” Mersim Kosovrasti said.

There is no plan right now to give special accommodations to students with special needs. The district said once school resumes in person, all students will be assessed to see if there are any gaps in their education.