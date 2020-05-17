Officials report 1,734 new cases of coronavirus disease, 51 related deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO — Health officials reported 1,734 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional related deaths in Illinois Sunday, while over 20,000 tests have been performed over the past day.

The latest cases were found among 20,295 tests over the past day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, while the overall 7-day positivity rate — which the state uses to track progress in preventing the spread of the disease — remains at 15 percent.

To date, 94,191 cases of COVID-19 and 4,177 deaths have been reported in Illinois. Sunday’s death total is the lowest in the state since May 4, figures show, although there is often a dip in the number of reported deaths over the weekend.

In Indiana, public health reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Sunday, for a total of 1,607 in the state. Overall, 27,778 people have had coronavirus in Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan allowed restaurants and other businesses in most of Indiana to open earlier this month. Rules were relaxed in Marion County Friday and some businesses reported a surge in weekend crowds.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The Latest: Unemployment system ‘glitch’ publicized private data, according to report

CHICAGO (WBEZ-FM) — State officials are blaming a “glitch” in Illinois’ new system for processing unemployment benefits for making private information public.

WBEZ in Chicago reported that an Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed Social Security numbers and other details. G

ov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the situation was “immediately” fixed and state officials have launched an investigation.

She didn’t say what caused the problem. It’s unknown how many people’s information was released. The state’s new computer system for processing claims for federally-funded benefits to independent contractors who’ve lost jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic launched Monday.