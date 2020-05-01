Off-duty firefighter shot on South Side; in good condition

CHICAGO – An off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot Thursday night in Roseland, police said.

Just before 6:42 p.m., a 54-year-old man, who is a CFD fireman, was in an alley , located in the 9900 block of South Yale, when he was approached by an unknown male who fired multiple shots.

The man was struck in the ankle, calf and buttocks. He was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A person of interest is being questioned by Area Two Detectives.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.