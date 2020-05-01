OB Kennedy traffic diverted to the Edens this weekend

CHICAGO — The demolition of the Montrose bridge over the Kennedy Expressway will continue this weekend as crews work to remove part of the bridge over the outbound lanes.

Driver’s heading outbound on the Kennedy can expect major reroutes from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

All traffic traveling outbound on the Kennedy (WB 90/94) will be pinched down to one lane starting at Diversey and then pushed into the Kennedy Express Lanes. Traffic will then be forced from the Express Lanes to the OB Edens. The first opportunity for drivers to exit will be on the OB Edens at Foster.

Ramp Closures:

OB Edens exit ramp to Wilson

OB Kennedy exit ramps to Diversey, Kedzie/Belmont, Kimball, Addison, Pulaski/Irving Park, Kostner, Montrose

OB Kennedy entrance ramps at Armitage, Fullerton/Western, California and Kimball, Addison, Irving Park

Pedestrians will still be able to access the CTA Blue Line’s Montrose Station during the work, but can expect intermittent 15-minute sidewalk closures from 1 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Last weekend, crews removed the south portion of the bridge over the inbound lanes of the Kennedy.

A third section of the bridge over the Kennedy Express Lanes and the CTA Blue Line will be removed later this Spring.

Once all three south portions of the bridge are demolished, crews will rebuild the new south portion of the bridge. The north portion will remain in place during this time to allow access to the CTA Blue Line Station. Once the new south portion is built, crews will remove the north portion over three weekends and then rebuild it as well.

The project is expected to be completed in December.



