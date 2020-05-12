New rules will force food delivery apps to be more transparent about fees, services

CHICAGO — Coronavirus in Illinois and the stay-at-home order has forced local restaurants to shift their business models. They have had to rely solely on pickup and delivery to keep their doors open.

But new rules for food delivery apps will go into effect this week in Chicago.

The city is requiring companies to be more transparent about the cost of their services.

Starting Friday, third-party delivery apps will be required to give customers an itemized cost breakdown.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this will show people how much of their money is supporting local restaurants vs these big companies.

Steingold’s Deli ditched several third-party delivery apps one week into the pandemic.

Owner Arron Steingold said it’s saved him thousands of dollars.

“We’re very lucky to already have about 30% of our business come from takeout and delivery, Steingold said. “We’ve lost a bit of overall revenue, but our profit margins have increased by eliminating those third party apps.”

The city is stepping in to help ease the pressure on local restaurants.

The itemized cost breakdown of each transaction will show the price of food, tax, delivery charge and tip – plus any commission or service fee the restaurant pays the third-party delivery company.

“It’s very important that there’s transparency,” Lightfoot said. “I think the average customer who’s ordering wants to know what the actual payment is and what the fee is going to be for the restaurant.”

Sam Toia with the Illinois Restaurant Association said these first-in-the-nation rules will give customers the information they need to decide how they support local restaurants.

“At times they’re spending $20 on food, 30% is going to the third-party delivery on a commission fee,” Toia said. “And we just want to be open and transparent.”

While many restaurants support this new step the city is taking, owners said it’s just one of many issues they’re facing during the pandemic.

“It’s beyond just translating it to the customer,” Steingold said. “I think the entire world of restaurants is going to be flipped upside down when this is over.”

Nick Kokonas is the founder and CEO of Tock. The platform focused on restaurant reservations but started carryout when the coronavirus crisis hit two months ago.

“We charge the restaurant 3% of the sale. T=That’s it,” Kokonas said. “There’s no other marketing fees or hidden costs of any kind. I think it’s very important that restaurant owners understand that the carryout business is going to be incredibly important for a longer period of time than they may like.”

Kokonas supports the mayor’s new rules but doesn’t think it will change customer behavior.

Although it raises awareness about these costs.

“As crazy as it sounds I think a lot of restaurants were not aware of that,” he said. “I think that they just went, ‘Oh that’s the money coming in.’ And it wasn’t their core business.”

Local restaurants say the best way to support them is call them directly or order straight from their website.