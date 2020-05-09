New FOP president is officer facing internal investigation

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police union has a new president, and he’s currently facing an internal investigation.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police elected John Catanzara in a runoff election Friday night against incumbent president Kevin Graham.

Catanzara got about 4,700, and Graham finished with nearly 3,900 votes.

Catanzara has been a critic of CPD leadership and is currently under investigation for a disciplinary matter from 2018.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Catanzara is under investigation related to a police report filed against former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson. Catanzara accused the former top cop of breaking the law by allowing demonstrators onto the Dan Ryan Expressway during the Rev. Michael Pfleger’s peace march. He has been relieved of his police powers, pending the outcome.

Catanzara has a history of complaints filed against him in his 25 years as an officer, the Tribune said. Records show he had at least 35 complaints against him through mid-2017, many of them for personnel violations, the Tribune said. He’s also been suspended several times in his career.

In 2017, Catanzara posted a photo of himself on Facebook standing in front of a squad car. The photo, which has since been deleted, had the caption “2 sides to a story.”

In the photo, he is standing in front of the police car car holding an American flag with a sign that says, “I stand for the anthem I love the American flag I support my president and the 2nd Amendment.”

Catanzara said he posted the photo because he loves the country “even with all its faults.”

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.