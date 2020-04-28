New COVID-19 test site opens in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A new COVID-19 testing site opened in Humboldt Park Tuesday as part of efforts to expand testing in minority communities.

The Norwegian American Hospital is now accepting drive up testing by appointment. Organizers said this is one step in helping a community in need.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Humboldt Park leaders say the Latino population has

“ We know that they’re higher, so that means we need more resources in our community, we deserve it, and we need to be respected as part of an overall problem,” been under-served,” State Rep. Iris Martinez, (D) Chicago, said.

Local organizations have also teamed up to donate hand sanitizer. The bottles include information about being counted in the 2020 census, as well as information about stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“We know that if our folks are not getting tested, by the time they come in they need to be on a ventilator. We want to prevent that from happening,” State Rep. Delia Ramirez, (D) Chicago, said.

That’s why Norwegian Hospital is offering COVID19 testing in an effort to increase awareness especially in the Latino and immigrant communities.

“So we’re able to provide resources to these heroes that are out here, these heroes that are here behind me, but also those that are inside the hospital, serving food, cleaning the beds, those in the factory workers, that’s why we are here, we’re here for them,” Eddy Borrayo, CEO of Rincon Family Services, said.

The hospital is also offering extended support services for low-income patients.