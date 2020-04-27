Missing mother, 4-month-old son last seen in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a mother and her infant son, who were last seen Sunday.

Tyyonna Griffin, 17, and her infant son Jacob Griffin were last seen in the area of the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue.

Police said the missing may be in need of medication.

Tyyonna is 5 feet tall and weighs 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Jacob is 20 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380