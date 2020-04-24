Melrose Park officer dies from coronavirus complications

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The Melrose Park Police Department has confirmed the death of one of their own.

Officer Joseph Cappello died Friday.

The department released a short statement that said:

Officer Cappello was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed. Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappello worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Cappello died at Gottlieb Hospital due to complications for COVID-19, a spokesperson from the department said. His body was transported from the hospital to the funeral home by procession around 3:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

