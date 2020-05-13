McHenry County mayors want out of Northeast Region in Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders in McHenry County want out of the Northeast Region under Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks said he’s lobbying on behalf of his constituents, individuals and business owners. He said McHenry County should not be part of the Northeast Region which includes the City of Chicago.

Franks is leading a coalition of McHenry County mayors, 25 of them, who are appealing to the governor to reconfigure the regional map.

Currently McHenry is part of the Northeast sector but their COVID-19 positives are lower than other counties in the group enough said Franks to be treated differently.

“Our numbers are much different,” Franks said. “I can tell you where I live in Marengo, I’m 62 miles away from the city of Chicago and it’s a totally different world.”

In a letter to the governor it reads in part, “…Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot enacted modifications to the Restore Illinois Plan to address her city’s unique circumstances. Similarly, McHenry County has unique circumstances that make it no less unique, and no less deserving of further review.”

At his daily coronavirus briefing, Pritzker said the map was drawn the way it was because people may live in one area and commute to another — such as a much more populated Cook County and Chicago which carries the greater risk of getting and passing on the virus.

“That’s why there’s a danger to people who live nearby, travel to and from work and have the potential to carry the virus back-and-forth,” Pritzker said.

But Franks on behalf of his coalition said yes, some people travel to and from but with the proper social distancing and other guidelines in Phase 3, safety and helping businesses and employees do not have to be mutually exclusive.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.