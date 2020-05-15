Man shot while walking dog in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — A man was shot and injured while walking his dog in Elmhurst.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Linden Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 54-year-old lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Police believe the offender has left the area and that there is no threat to the public.

Elmhurst police are investigating.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.