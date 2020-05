CHICAGO — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said the 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park around 4 p.m.

According to police a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired a gun.

The man was shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

No other information was available.

Police are investigating.