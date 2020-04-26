Man dead after hit-and-run Friday night in Little Village

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Friday night in Little Village.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4100 block of West 31st Street. When they arrived, they located a man, between 40 and 50 years old, who was apparently struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk.

He want taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition where he later died.

Police believe he was struck by a white SUV that continued eastbound on 31st Street.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.