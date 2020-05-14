Man charged after allegedly recording 3 sisters in shower of Hinsdale home

HINSDALE, Ill. — A Bellwood man has been charged for allegedly videotaping three sisters inside a shower of a Hinsdale home.

Jose Gaspar, 45, appeared in bond court Wednesday after allegedly taking multiple photographs and videos of the sisters in November 2019 while he was working on a construction project.

The sisters, ages 15, 16 and 22, were allegedly recorded from outside as Gaspar worked on the home.

Police said a friend of Gaspar became aware of the situation and alerted the sisters’ father. The father immediately contacted the Hinsdale Police Department.

Gaspar has been charged with unauthorized videotaping and two counts of videotaping with persons under 18.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.