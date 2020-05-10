Man arrested after allegedly fighting with 7 CPD officers inside South Loop business

CHICAGO – A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured seven officers as they placed him into custody.

Just after Noon, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue on the report of a subject refusing to leave a property.

Nathan Arrington, 57, alledgely threatened the manager and refused to leave after becoming upset with company policy.

As officers atttempted to place Arrington into custody, he fought and injured seven officers. Six officers were treated at the scene and another was transported to Northwestern with a separated shoulder and injured knee.

Arrington was charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal trespassing.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

