Man, 68, dies in Fernwood house fire

CHICAGO — A 68-year-old man died in a house fire in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Normal just south of 103rd Street just before 6 a.m.

The 68-year-old man was found in a second floor bedroom. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole on the second floor. That firefighter is expected to be OK.

The man’s son, who was in his 20s, was able to get out of the house.

Chicago police were also on the scene assisting the Chicago Fire Department, which may indicate the fire was suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.