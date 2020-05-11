Man, 54, charged with murder of 16-year-old in Ashburn

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man has been charged in the death of a teenage boy in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said Steve Kawar is charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of the 16-year-old boy.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cook County medical examiner’s office later identified the teen as Rodrigo Rangel.

The shooting happened Friday morning in the 3900 block of West 83rd Street. Kawar reportedly told police the teen was part of a gang that chased his son, mistaking him for a rival gang member.

The 16-year-old was in the back seat of a car when Kawar shot him. His defense lawyer said Kawar fired in self-defense.

Kawar was held on $350,000 bail. He is due back in court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.