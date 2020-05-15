Lockport priest resigns after inappropriate video posted on social media

LOCKPORT, Ill. — A priest at a southwest suburban church has resigned after an inappropriate video was posted to social media.

The Diocese of Joliet released a statement Thursday saying the Rev. Jim Curtin tendered his resignation from St. Dennis in Lockport. Curtin has led the church for more than 25 years.

In a letter to parents, St. Dennis School said a student opened a Snapchat video which included Curtin. The video has since gone viral and has circulated among the children.

Lockport police are investigating the video.

The diocese said the video was not created with malicious intent but was done due to lack of knowledge of modern technology.