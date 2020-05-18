List of flooding closures across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Chicagoland, causing some area roadways to be shut down.
In just the past four days, rainfall at O’Hare is totaling 7.88 inches.
Flood warning for many rivers remain in place, many above flood stage.
WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra has been covering the road closures due to flooding, here’s a list:
- 1st Avenue — Ogden to 31st Street in Lyons is closed due to flooding
- 31st Street — Sunnyside Avenue to US 45 in Hillside in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- 107th Street — US 45 to Kean Avenue in Willow Springs in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- 41 — IL-60 (Kennedy Rd) to Deerpath Rd in Lake Forest is closed due to flooding
- Grand Ave — E of Northwest (Gamet Dr to Rhodes Ave) in Northlake in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- US 6 — LeClaire Ave to IL 50 in Oak Forest in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- IL 7 — 143rd Street to 135th Street in Orland Park in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- US 20 and IL 64 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County is closed due to flooding
- IL 25 — Stearns Road to Gilbert Street in South Elgin in Kane County is closed due to flooding
- IL 43 at Overlook Drive in Glenview in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- IL 53 — Park Blvd to Arboretum in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County is closed due to flooding
- IL 64 and US 20 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County is closed due to flooding
- INT 90/94 — WB ONLY Ramp to INT 290 WB in Chicago in Cook County is closed due to flooding
- IL 171 — SB Ramp to US 45 SB in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
