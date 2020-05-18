List of flooding closures across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Chicagoland, causing some area roadways to be shut down.

In just the past four days, rainfall at O’Hare is totaling 7.88 inches.

Here's a look at just the past 4 days of rainfall totaling 7.88 inches. We've added almost a half inch since midnight, and still a few spotty showers possible today. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/QyEiSHGUer — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) May 18, 2020

Flood warning for many rivers remain in place, many above flood stage.

Flood warnings for many rivers (in green). Many above flood stage- Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire, Des Plaines, and Riverside at MAJOR flood stage. Rivers rising today…more on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/rhlxpWUPlk — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) May 18, 2020

WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra has been covering the road closures due to flooding, here’s a list:

1st Avenue — Ogden to 31st Street in Lyons is closed due to flooding

LYONS: 1ST Ave CLOSED Ogden to 31st due to flooding pic.twitter.com/Kf1B55uA4P — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 18, 2020

31st Street — Sunnyside Avenue to US 45 in Hillside in Cook County is closed due to flooding

107th Street — US 45 to Kean Avenue in Willow Springs in Cook County is closed due to flooding

41 — IL-60 (Kennedy Rd) to Deerpath Rd in Lake Forest is closed due to flooding

LAKE FOREST: 41 remains closed between IL-60 (Kennedy Rd) and Deerpath Rd due to flooding pic.twitter.com/vSDwqOOa1s — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 18, 2020

Grand Ave — E of Northwest (Gamet Dr to Rhodes Ave) in Northlake in Cook County is closed due to flooding

US 6 — LeClaire Ave to IL 50 in Oak Forest in Cook County is closed due to flooding

IL 7 — 143rd Street to 135th Street in Orland Park in Cook County is closed due to flooding

US 20 and IL 64 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County is closed due to flooding

IL 25 — Stearns Road to Gilbert Street in South Elgin in Kane County is closed due to flooding

IL 43 at Overlook Drive in Glenview in Cook County is closed due to flooding

IL 53 — Park Blvd to Arboretum in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County is closed due to flooding

IL 64 and US 20 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County is closed due to flooding

INT 90/94 — WB ONLY Ramp to INT 290 WB in Chicago in Cook County is closed due to flooding

IL 171 — SB Ramp to US 45 SB in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

