Lightning strike sparks fire at Downers Grove home

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A lightning strike sparked a fire Thursday at a west suburban home.

The Downers Grove Fire Department responded on a report just after 7 a.m., of a house fire in the 5600 block of Middaugh Avenue.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

All of the home’s occupants were outside and accounted for, according to officials.

Additional resources were requested after firefighters noticed heavy flames in the second story of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the building’s structure is comprised and it’s not likely the family will be able to move back into the home immediately.

For the latest Chicago weather updates, stick with WGNtv.com.