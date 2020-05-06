Legendary Chicago high school basketball coach Landon Cox dies

CHICAGO — Legendary high school basketball coach Landon Cox has died.

Landon “Sonny” Cox took his Martin Luther King College Prep team to the state finals six times, They won championships in 1986, 1990 and 1993.

His daughter Danielle Cox-Jones said her father passed Tuesday morning of natural causes after declining health in recent weeks.

Like most kids who grow up with a larger than life parent, she didn’t realize the magnitude of her father‘s influence.

“I was an adult and I think I realized it when he retired, ‘Oh he is really somebody,’” she said.

Born in 1938, Cox came to Chicago from Cincinnati in to pursue a musical career.

“He’s an accomplished jazz musician,” Cox-Jones said.

But she said another sport was actually her father’s favorite.

“Basketball was not his first love,” she said. “It was actually baseball. He went to college on a baseball scholarship.”

During his time on the sidelines, Cox was teaching his boys life lessons in what could be an unforgiving city. He was molding young men. He was strict but overflowed with love according to former player Marcus Liberty.

“He would drive from his house to my house where I grew upto pick me up to make sure I did not get involved in anything in my neighborhood,” Liberty said.

Liberty says in his three years on varsity before he went on to star for the Illini, he thinks the lost no more than 9 games at King.

Often times Cox would feed kids breakfast, lunch and dinner and provide Christmas gifts to families who could not afford them.

“Not only was he there for me as my parent, my father, he has helped so many people,” Cox-Jones said. “He was my superhero. He was my Superman.”

Cox would have been 82 in June. He leaves behind two children and three grandchildren