Landlord groups, mortgage lenders pledge flexibility over payments during pandemic

CHICAGO — Some of the biggest mortgage lenders and landlord groups in Chicago signed a non-binding pledge saying they would be flexible with late payments Wednesday, as many renters struggle with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lenders and industry leaders joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot to sign the “Chicago Housing Solidarity Pledge” Wednesday, which according to a release means they will work to “offer eligible renters and mortgage holders deferred payment agreements and other financial relief” if they can’t pay.

“I am heartened that Chicago’s community of housing lenders and landlords have affirmatively pledged to show restraint and to work with Chicago renters to avoid evictions,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

The pledge is the City’s latest effort to address housing in Chicago before rent comes due later this week. An earlier program offering $1,000 in rent or mortgage assistance to 2,000 low-income households received 83,000 applications, according to the City.

Nearly a third of American renters didn’t pay their rent in April, according to a recent study by an industry group. The Chicago Department of Housing found rent collection decreased up to 61 percent in some cases in April alone.

“Our modeling shows that renters are being hit up to 10 times harder than homeowners in part because about half of the jobs that have been at the highest risk of being lost during this time are low-paying jobs,” CDH Commissioner Marisa Novara said.

In Illinois, landlords are prohibited from evicting their tenants for nonpayment while the stay-at-home order is in effect, but are still allowed to charge late fees and file suit to evict tenants once the order is lifted. This has raised concerns that the amount of evictions and foreclosures could rise in Chicago once the pandemic is over.

Read our guide: What tenants who lost a job or income due to coronavirus can do

Lightfoot is calling on individual landlords to sign the pledge and commit to waiving late fees and offer grace periods for repayment, essentially allowing tenants to pay in installments instead of all at once.

Groups representing landlords in Chicago also signed on, including: Chicagoland Apartment Association, Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance and Chicago Association of Realtors.

For the landlords that rely on rent to pay their mortgage, lenders who signed the pledge say they’ll waive late fees, suspend foreclosures, offer a similar grace period and refrain from reporting them to credit agencies.

Mortgage lenders who signed the pledge include: Bank of America, BMO Harris Bank, Byline Bank, CIBC, Fifth Third Bank, First Eagle Bank, First Midwest Bank, Northern Trust Bank, PNC, Seaway Credit Union, Second Federal Credit Union, US Bank and Wintrust Bank.

Since the pledge is non-binding, how they handle late payments is still up to both the landlords and the mortgage lenders.