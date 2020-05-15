Lake Forest officers rescue family involved in rollover crash

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Two lake forest police officers are being hailed heroes for their quick action during the storm.

A young family, including an infant, was involved in a rollover crash on Route 41 Thursday night. Their car was partially submerged in water.

Officers Aaron Kruchko and Erik Blomberg rescued the family and everyone is OK.

The department praised the officers saying their readiness, rapid thinking, and execution reflect their high level of dedication and professionalism.

