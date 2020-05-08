Jewel-Osco stayed open late so Michael Jordan could shop

The Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan reacts after hitting the game-winning basket over Cleveland’s Craig Ehlo, left rear, in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs May 7, 1989, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Wagner Jr./Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If you thought Michael Jordan would have had someone else do his grocery shopping while becoming an icon, you’d surprisingly be wrong.

With The Last Dance captivating the nation, several stories of MJ’s career have recently come out.

In a story by Jerry Bemby in The Undefeated, lesser known Jordan teammates dished out stories on His Airness.

One nugget that stuck out in the article is a story told by Brad Sellers, who played for the Bulls from 1986-89.

“You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers told The Undefeated. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’

Believe it or not, during the late 80s, Michael Jordan had a special arrangement with Jewel-Osco so he could shop in peace. According to Sellers, he would call a store about 15 minutes before they closed and they would stay open for him to shop.

Sellers said Jordan would generously tip the staff for staying late. Since Sellers ended his Bulls’ tenure in 1989 and was quoted saying Jordan was “making less than a million” at the time, it’s unknown if Jordan continued to shop at Jewel in private continued into the 90s.

Regardless, the image of a superstar, who led the league in scoring in the late 80s, picking out his own veggies in an empty Jewel is terrific. It’s another reminder of why everyone who knows Jordan describes him as so down-to-earth.

A benefit teammates received during the Jordan years included police escorts to games.

Sellers said he would wait near the expressway in the north suburbs for Jordan to get on the highway. Once he was on, ISP troopers would give him an escort to Chicago Stadium because they knew his cars.

“We would go out of our way to go by the freeway near his house because the troopers would turn on their lights when Michael got on and lead him along the shoulder,” Sellers said. “I’d drive my Chevy Blazer right behind his Corvette on the shoulder.”

Scott Burell told a similar tale about a time he was running late to O’Hare.

“I’m sweating, so I call Luc Longley, who’s stuck as well five cars ahead of me,” Burrell told The Undefeated. “Next thing you know we see a police escort in the breakdown lane, and it’s MJ getting an escort to O’Hare. We jumped in behind that escort, and made it on time.”

Parts 7 and 8 of The Last Dance air on Sunday night.