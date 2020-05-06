Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner stopped by police after leaving Chicago store wearing mask

CHICAGO — An African American Illinois lawmaker is calling attention to concerns that minorities have about wearing face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said he experienced one of those incidents, and he detailed the account on Twitter.

The revelation of reality sometimes stings in the most unassuming ways. Last Friday, @GovPritzker's Exec Order requiring facemasks for those who venture outside went into effect. This EO was the right thing to do to protect Illinoisians in the face of this deadly virus. 1/16 — Kam Buckner (@RepKamBuckner) May 4, 2020

Buckner said it happened outside of a store in the South Loop. A Chicago police officer asked him for a receipt for the items in his cart and his ID.

The officer reportedly told him people are using the pandemic “to do bad things,” and that he looked like he might be up to something.

“Being a black male, I understand the historical context of a lot of the stereotypes that comes with our very existence,” Buckner said in an interview with WGN. “Myself, as well as other folks who Ive had conversations with, were extremely apprehensive about the mask order. Even though I know its the right thing to do, we realize there are stereotypes in place that create these critical, implicit biases that put us in danger.”

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton responded to Buckner on Twitter, and said she was sorry to hear the incident had happened.

Thank you for sharing your experience, Rep. I’m sorry this happened to you.



And you’re right, much work remains to be done on issues that pre-dated this pandemic and those that seem to be deepening each day. — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton #AllinIllinois (@LtGovStratton) May 4, 2020

Several Democratic senators are asking federal law enforcement agencies to provide anti-bias training and guidance to officers.