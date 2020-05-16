Illinois agencies unsure about reopening pools amid pandemic

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — Illinois park districts are uncertain whether public pools can safely open this season due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has disrupted schedules for summer programming.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Gov. JB Pritzker’s five-phase plan to reopen the state does not include guidelines for pools. The Chicago Park District announced last week that it will offer a shortened summer camp season beginning July 6.

Carrie Fullerton, executive director for the Arlington Heights Park District, said pools will not open on Memorial Day as usual. But other decisions have yet to be made.

Wheeling Park District’s website said its Family Aquatic Center is closed for the year.