Iconic Art Institute lions, Picasso in Chicago get coronavirus masks as they become the new normal

CHICAGO — Some of Chicago’s iconic landmarks donned face masks of their own ahead of a state order calling for people to cover their faces in some public spaces starting May 1.

Crews hung face coverings on the lions that stand guard outside the Art Institute and the massive Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza Thursday morning.

According to a release, the masks are meant to “remind Chicagoans that we are all in this together.”

Crews hang a mask from the Picasso statue in Daley Plaza

Starting May 1, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order requires people to wear masks when visiting indoor public spaces like stores, as well as any other place where they can’t maintain at least six feet of distance.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference Thursday that she expected face coverings would be worn in public for months to come.

“We’re going to be living with masks for the duration – I see that happening certainly over the course of the summer and fall, and maybe until next year before we see a vaccine come online,” Lightfoot said.

The City is also asking residents to make and donate homemade cloth masks to help Chicago’s vulnerable populations, in addition to ordering over a million masks to provide to those in need.