Torrential rain causes flash flooding across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding across Chicagoland, leaving drivers stranded and roads shut down.

The massive rainfall triggered flash floods across the area. Some people having to be rescued from the high waters on the roads, and others from flooded basements.

On Chicago’s South Side, a firefighter helped rescue a man out of his vehicle at 47th and Shields, after he attempted to drive through high-standing water.

The entrance to the Dan Ryan at Congress Avenue also saw some flooding in both lanes of the ramp.

Multiple people were rescued from their vehicles on the Edens Expressway after becoming stranded in flooding.

Flooding rescue overnight on the Edens. The Edens is still CLOSED:

IB Cicero to the Kennedy

OB Kennedy to Touhy pic.twitter.com/Ooolnz2elA — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 15, 2020

Drivers hesitated to drive through flood water on Montrose near Lake Shore Drive. Parts of Lake Shore Drive near that area were also flooded.

No injuries have been reported.

A numbers of roads are closed this morning due to flooding:

Here's a look at lingering flooding closures from @IDOTDistrict1 pic.twitter.com/qg14qr80EW — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 15, 2020

