Greg Zanis, Chicago area man who created Crosses for Losses, dies at 69

AURORA, Ill. — Greg Zanis, the man from Aurora, Illinois who for years brought crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has passed away.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. With weeks to live, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation Friday, so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis greeted everyone from the front porch.

Zanis’ organization Crosses for Losses is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country.

